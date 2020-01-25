Mob Kills Policeman Attempting To Arrest Suspect

A policemen, Eric Isaiah, has been killed by an angry mob in the Bwari area of Abuja for attempting to arrest a murder suspect.

According to the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, Isaiah was detailed to arrest one Moses Peter, aka Dogo, wanted for culpable homicide when the incident occurred.

One Dominic Emmanuel had reported at Bwari Divisional headquarters that his brother, Moses, who was engaged to work as a mason by one Mrs Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and severely injured.

Manzah said, “After he was rushed to Bwari General Hospital for medical attention, Emmanuel was able to provide vital information about his assailants.

“Consequent upon this, Peter and one John were fingered as the perpetrators of the act.”

The police further said Moses’ condition deteriorated and he later died at the hospital.

As a result of this, the Divisional Police Officer sent one Insp. Okpanachi Audu and Sgt. John Mark to Ushafa Village where the deceased was attacked.

The detectives sighted and accosted Peter, who resisted arrest and thereafter invited his friends from a nearby drinking joint to rescue him.

They insisted that the suspect must be taken to the Chief of Ushafa palace before the police could arrest him.

The statement added that the two police detectives obliged the crowd and went to the chief’s palace, where they met the secretary to the chief, one Danlami Busa.

He added, “However, instead of addressing the issue, the chief’s secretary at the instance of the chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, allegedly incited the crowd, who attacked the two detectives.

“As a result, a re-enforcement team led by late ASP Eric Isaiah, patrol and guard officer, Bwari Division, with three others were deployed and they arrived at the scene with a police Hilux vehicle which was used to rescue the two officers.”

He explained that the crowd brutally attacked and murdered Isaiah after inflicting injuries on other members of the team, who narrowly escaped.

He disclosed that the chief of Ushafa and his secretary had been arrested and are providing the police with useful information regarding the murder of Emmanuel and ASP Isaiah and the injuries inflicted on the police team.

Manzah stated that investigation into the incident was in progress.