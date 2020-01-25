Ondo State Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

The Ondo State Government has agreed to pay N30,000 minimum wage after series of meetings with stakeholders and union leaders.

The government’s decision to pay the new minimum wage after a meeting on Saturday with organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiation Council.

Present at the meeting were also the state legislature, judiciary, and other top government functionaries.

Speaking on the development, the state’s Head of Service, Mr Oluwadare Aragbaye, said the government had also approved 33 per cent for those who retired before 2014 and peculiar allowances for some workers.

It was gathered that the parties agreed on full payment of the new wage from level six downwards while level seven above had experienced consequential adjustment.