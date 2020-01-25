Ondo State Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

The government’s decision to pay the new minimum wage after a meeting on Saturday with organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiation Council.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2020

The Ondo State Government has agreed to pay N30,000 minimum wage after series of meetings with stakeholders and union leaders.

The government’s decision to pay the new minimum wage after a meeting on Saturday with organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiation Council.

Present at the meeting were also the state legislature, judiciary, and other top government functionaries.

Speaking on the development, the state’s Head of Service, Mr Oluwadare Aragbaye, said the government had also approved 33 per cent for those who retired before 2014 and peculiar allowances for some workers.

It was gathered that the parties agreed on full payment of the new wage from level six downwards while level seven above had experienced consequential adjustment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Group Asks Middle Belt Governors To Create Own 'Amotekun'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Brutalises Journalist, Arrests, Remands Him In Prison For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Inside Lamidi Adedibu’s Deserted Ibadan ‘Palace’, Crumbling Political Dynasty
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion I Am The Best President Nigeria Ever Had By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Mob Kills Policeman Attempting To Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Poverty Polygamy Causing Poverty, Backwardness In North, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Learnt Armed Robbery From Prison –Suspect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Middle Belt Governors To Create Own 'Amotekun'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Immigration Officials Block Trafficking Of Nine Girls Out Of Nigeria At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Guts Mushin Timber Market
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Brutalises Journalist, Arrests, Remands Him In Prison For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Remands Pastor In Prison For N23m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Arrest Of Student Activist, Ayoola Babalola, Over Critical Articles A Continuation Of Senseless Attack On Free Speech In Nigeria By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Deploys Troops To Guinea Bissau For Peacekeeping
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad