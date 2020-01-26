Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity

She was abducted on January 9, 2020, on her way to Maiduguri alongside Mr Ropvil Dalep, a Biology student at UNIMAID, who was later killed in a video released by Boko Haram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020

 

A 100-level student of Zoology of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Lillian Daniel Gyang, who was abducted alongside others two weeks ago, is still in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists, Intelligence sources have confirmed.

PRNigeria gathered that efforts are being made by relevant agencies and stakeholders towards the safe release of the captives.

Gyang, 20, hails from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She was abducted on January 9, 2020, on her way to Maiduguri alongside Mr Ropvil Dalep, a Biology student at UNIMAID, who was later killed in a video released by Boko Haram.

Both undergraduates were returning to the university after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education JAMB Halts UniAbuja Admission Process Over Irregularities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Explosion Rocks Borno Mosque, Boy Killed, Several Injured
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Salkida Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Leah Sharibu, Attests Abducted Teenager Now A Mother
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Is ASUU A Union Of Role Models? By Adeshina Afolayan
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: Killers Called Out Students’ Names Before Shooting Them, Say Police
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion I Am The Best President Nigeria Ever Had By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Frustrated Malabu, Goje Corruption Cases –Transparency International
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Calls For Calm As Fire Is Detected On Lagos Airport Runway
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Poverty Polygamy Causing Poverty, Backwardness In North, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Mob Kills Policeman Attempting To Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bring Back Leah Sharibu By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill 11, Kidnap Four Women In Niger State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Middle Belt Governors To Create Own 'Amotekun'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Can’t Buhari Stop Waffling On Boko Haram? By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Amotekun: Matters Arising By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Learnt Armed Robbery From Prison –Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad