Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity

A 100-level student of Zoology of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Lillian Daniel Gyang, who was abducted alongside others two weeks ago, is still in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists, Intelligence sources have confirmed.

PRNigeria gathered that efforts are being made by relevant agencies and stakeholders towards the safe release of the captives.

Gyang, 20, hails from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She was abducted on January 9, 2020, on her way to Maiduguri alongside Mr Ropvil Dalep, a Biology student at UNIMAID, who was later killed in a video released by Boko Haram.

Both undergraduates were returning to the university after the Christmas and New Year holidays.