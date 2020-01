Kobe Bryant, United States basketball star, has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.



The 41-year-old star died while traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters - Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn, Capri.