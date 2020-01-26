Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the opinion of General T.Y. Danjuma (retd) was not more important than that of millions of Nigerians, who voted for his re-election in 2019.

Buhari made the comment while speaking with The Interview on Saturday.

Asked if he was concerned about the vote of low confidence expressed by Danjuma during a recent book launch in Ibadan, Oyo State, Buhari said, “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

Danjuma had said if he says what he knew about the happenings in government, Nigerians would lose sleep.

The comment was viewed in some quarters as an expression of lack of confidence in Buhari’s government, and a blow from a man widely believed to be a close ally of Nigeria’s President. 

Buhari however, said his re-election was a vindication of voters’ confidence in him and his government’s policies.

Shedding light into his relationship with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said things were “perfect” between them.

He said, “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

