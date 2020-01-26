Explosion Rocks Borno Mosque, Boy Killed, Several Injured

File photo



An improvised explosive device has gone off at a mosque in Gwoza, Borno State, killing a 12-year-old boy and leaving several others injured.

A resident of the area, who identified himself only as Musa, told SaharaReporters that two suicide bombers strapped with IED forced their ways into the mosque during afternoon prayer before the explosion occurred.

He said, "The bombing happened around Guduf Nagadiyo at Bulabaulin in Gwoza. A 12-year-old boy was killed, while others sustained injuries."

Musa added that soldiers from 192 battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to the spot to forestall against any further attack.

