Kaduna Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020

 

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in Chukun Local Government Area of the state. 

According to a statement by Commissioner for Health in the state, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the patient is being treated at the designated Infectious Disease Control Centre. 

The commissioner assured that the Ministry of Health had supplied the “infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise. 

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases." 

The commissioner also reiterated the ministry’s earlier appeal to the public to maintain the highest standard of hygiene and report any suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility. 

 

