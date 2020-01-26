Rights Group Demands Justice For Slain Journalist, To File Petition Against Police

The journalist was killed by the police during a peaceful protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria last Tuesday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020

 

A coalition of civil society organisations and human rights activists will on Monday hold a press conference and submit a petition against the killing of a journalist, Alex Ogbu.

The petition will be formally presented to Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The rights group expressed worry at the rate at, which government was becoming intolerant by shrinking the media and civic space and criminalising opposing views.

A statement by the coalition jointly signed by leaders of the group said that President Muhammadu Buhari's regime cannot continue to detain dissidents and activists illegally for speaking against his government.

The group noted that Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, was still being detained in Calabar prison for allegedly criticising Governor Ben Ayade.

The statement added that the group would also be demanding from the government to release and drop all charges against all political prisoners across the country including Jalingo, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

The coalition includes Committee for Defence of Human Rights, Coalition for Revolution, United Action for Democracy, Take It Back Movement, and Coalition for Real Change.

Others are Coalition for Revolution, Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, Nigeria Humanitarian Action, and Generation for Change Africa Initiatives.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

