Alleged Car Thieves, Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested three suspected traffic robbers and two others said to specialise in stealing vehicles at churches.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, the suspected traffic robbers were arrested around 5:30am on January 19 around Ipaja by detectives on anti-traffic robbery patrol (motorcycle patrol).

He identified them as Hassan Lekan, 19, Owolabi Seyi, 18, and Ismailia Ibrahim, 19, adding that they specialised in snatching handbags, phones, and money from unsuspecting members of the public.

He said, “They mostly operate between 4am and 7am. Items recovered from them include phones and bags they snatched from three different victims. The suspects have been charged to court.

“In a related development, operatives from the Ipaja division arrested two notorious suspects specialised in car snatching and stealing vehicles from parking spaces mostly in worship centres. The suspects are Bamidele Adebayo and Hakeem Taofik.

“On January 19, at about 1pm, the suspects stole a Toyota Corolla saloon car at a church in Shagari Estate Ipaja and moved the vehicle to Ijagba village in Sango Ota, Ogun State. Detectives from Ipaja Police Station recovered the vehicle at about 4pm on the same day from the suspects. The suspects were also charged to court.”