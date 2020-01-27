BREAKING: Court Grants Shehu Sani N10m Bail

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

Shehu Sani in court

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani.

Justice Inyang Ekwo while ruling on the bail application filed by his lawyer, Abdul Ibrahim, admitted the senator to bail in the sum of N10m with one surety, who must have a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

The court also asked the senator to deposit his international passport to the court’s registrar.

The judge adjourn the case until February 24, 25 and 26 for trial.

