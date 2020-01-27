BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

She has been standing trial for alleged culpable homicide.

Sanda had on November 19, 2017 stabbed her husband to death following an allegation of infidelity against him after seeing a text message on his phone.

Bilyaminu was son of former Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Dr Haliru Bello.

Maryam Sanda crying profusely after the sentence

She was charged for culpable homicide alongside her mother, former Managing Director of Aso Savings, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu, and their home help, Sadiya Aminu.

Maimuna was charged for assisting Sanda to conceal the evidence by cleaning the blood of the deceased from the scene of the crime.

The trial judge, Yusuf Halilu, said Sanda was guilty of the offence and deserved to die.

The judge said, "Convict clearly deserve to die. I therefore sentence Sanda to death by hanging."

