BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Shehu Sani In Court After 28 Days In Custody





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions has arraigned Senator Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that the commission was making secret moves to arraign the former lawmaker over allegations of misrepresentation and obtaining money by pretence.

The presiding judge, Justice E.I Ekwo, stood down the case till 12:00pm following a protest by Sani's lawyer that they had not been served with the charges.

Sani was alleged to have demanded $20,000 from a car dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda, to avoid EFCC investigation.

He had been detained by the commission since December 31, 2019 over the allegation.

