Police Arrest 86 Persons Over Cult Violence In Lagos

The suspects were said to have been apprehended at the weekend following violent clashes in the Ikorodu area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

 

The Lagos State Police Command claimed it arrested 86 persons for alleged cult-related violence.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended at the weekend following violent clashes in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, said detectives arrested 65 suspects at Ijede and recovered 11 assorted pistols with large quantities of ammunition.

Following up on that operation, the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants on Saturday morning arrested 21 suspects at Adamo in Imota, Ikorodu.

Elkana said the suspects belonging to the rival cult groups had mobilised themselves from Emure and Adamo to unleash terror on residents but were rounded up following credible intelligence.

He said, “The arrest was carried out in a joint operation with operatives from Imota Police Station, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Area N Command.

“The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents recorded in Ikorodu. They will be charged to court.

"The Commissioner of Police further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsters in Lagos State."

