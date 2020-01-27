President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State

In line with the directive, the Nigerian Air Force said it is setting up refuelling facilities at Minna, Niger State, to support aircraft operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered air strikes against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, who he said had been attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona Forest in Niger State.

Buhari assured that affected herdsmen in the communities will not be abandoned by the rest of the country.

The President said the repeated attacks leading to the loss of several lives in the communities “was a disaster for the nation.”

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the Police Command in Niger had equally given assurances that the planned dedicated air raids to complement the police helicopter gunship operations remain the best approach given the lack of motorised roads in the areas constantly under attack.

