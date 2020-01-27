SUBEB Official Reveals 8,000 Teachers Deficit In Ondo

Teacher

The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board has declared that the state has a shortfall of 8,000 teachers in public schools in the state.

Chairperson of SUBEB in the state, Oladunni Odu, made the disclosure on Monday during a programme in Akure, the state capital.

Odu said that the state would need to employ additional teachers in order to meet up with the required educational standard in terms of teaching.

She attributed the shortage of teachers in public schools across the state as a result of retirement, death and transfer of competent hands to other ministries. See Also Exclusive Pupils In School Attended By Ondo Deputy Governor Sit On Bare Floor, Learn In Classrooms With Leaky Roof Despite N13bn Education Expenditure

According to her, the last time the state government recruited teachers into public schools was 12 years ago.

She said, “The government of Akeredolu is working assiduously to make sure that teachers are recruited into public schools.

"The last time recruitment was done was during the tenure of late Olusegun Agagu. At the moment, we have a deficit of 8000 teachers in our schools.

"In order to salvage the situation before embarking on massive recruitment, we are presently drawing officers who have education background in the civil service and local government service to the primary schools.”