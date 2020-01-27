SUBEB Official Reveals 8,000 Teachers Deficit In Ondo

Chairperson of SUBEB in the state, Oladunni Odu, made the disclosure on Monday during a programme in Akure, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

Teacher ICIR

 

The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board has declared that the state has a shortfall of 8,000 teachers in public schools in the state.

Chairperson of SUBEB in the state, Oladunni Odu, made the disclosure on Monday during a programme in Akure, the state capital.

Odu said that the state would need to employ additional teachers in order to meet up with the required educational standard in terms of teaching.

She attributed the shortage of teachers in public schools across the state as a result of retirement, death and transfer of competent hands to other ministries.  See Also Exclusive Pupils In School Attended By Ondo Deputy Governor Sit On Bare Floor, Learn In Classrooms With Leaky Roof Despite N13bn Education Expenditure 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

According to her, the last time the state government recruited teachers into public schools was 12 years ago.

She said, “The government of Akeredolu is working assiduously to make sure that teachers are recruited into public schools.

"The last time recruitment was done was during the tenure of late Olusegun Agagu. At the moment, we have a deficit of 8000 teachers in our schools.

"In order to salvage the situation before embarking on massive recruitment, we are presently drawing officers who have education background in the civil service and local government service to the primary schools.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Most Important Message To Nigerian Students...
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education ASUU-LASU Ponders Another Strike - CITYVOICE Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Governor Oshiomole And Assessment Of Edo State Teachers (1)
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Open Letter To VC Of NOUN: Students Decry Hike In School Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Shehu Sani N10m Bail
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Air Force Destroys ISWAP Staging Area In Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Coalition Backs Ihedioha In Seeking Review Of Judgment By Supreme Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Urges Nigerian Government To Sack FIIRO Acting DG Over Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend Over Jealousy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Car Thieves, Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad