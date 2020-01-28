BREAKING: Pregnant Woman, 16 Others Killed In Plateau Community Attack By Fulani Herdsmen

Another eyewitness while confirming the incident, said, "They killed seventeen, five are injured and several houses are burnt. "The first attack started at 7:30pm and continued, the second one was from around 8:00pm to 4:00am."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

SaharaReporters Media

A pregnant woman and 16 others have been killed in an overnight attack on Ruboi community under Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State by Fulani herdsmen, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that, "The marauding herdsmen burnt almost all houses in Ruboi. No house was spared."

Another eyewitness while confirming the incident, said, "They killed seventeen, five are injured and several houses are burnt. 

"The first attack started at 7:30pm and continued, the second one was from around 8:00pm to 4:00am."  SaharaReporters Media

He said the attack went on unhindered despite calling on the military and police for help.

He said, "We called them but you know the security, the obey orders. 

"When we called them, they said they are coming but they didn't come. 

"We just learnt that they stopped somewhere. When they (military) learnt that they (Fulani) burnt houses and killed people, they started coming to intervene but it was too late.  SaharaReporters Media

"We saw their faces, they were Fulani herdsmen and they all wore black. 

"There was no disagreement, they wrote on our walls that they were going to drive us away from the land because they said the land belonged to them.

"During the attack, they were shouting 'Plateau belongs to us!', 'Bokkos belongs to us!'. 

"They want our land and are killing us to take it because the government is silent." 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Air Force Destroys ISWAP Staging Area In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend Over Jealousy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Currently Attacking Plateau Community, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Coalition Backs Ihedioha In Seeking Review Of Judgment By Supreme Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Air Force Destroys ISWAP Staging Area In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Urges Nigerian Government To Sack FIIRO Acting DG Over Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Your Policies Against Poor Nigerians, Rights Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad