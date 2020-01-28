Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Kano

The Kano State Private Health Institution Management Agency under the state’s Ministry of Health in a joint operation with the Nigerian Medical Association, have arrested an alleged fake doctor said to have been practicing in the state for years.

According to PHIMA Secretary, Usman Tijjani Aliyu, the man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu and was arrested while posing as doctor at a hospital in the state.

He said they had been trailing the suspect for a long time.

Aliyu disclosed that Adamu was arrested following a tip-off when he was going from one hospital to another in the state as well as neighbouring states.

Usman said the suspect is in police custody for further investigation.

He said the suspect had confessed that he was working with someone else’s document, which stole from the owner.



