Group Protests At National Assembly, Asks Lawmakers To Prioritise Electoral Reform

A civil society group under the aegis of Center for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development has called on the National Assembly to focus on electoral reforms capable of bringing about democratic governance and social change in the country.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja during the peaceful protest, Co-Convener of the group, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said this would give way to free, fair and credible elections in the country.

The group said recent elections in the country has exposed the inherent loopholes in the electoral system.

Atoye said, “There is urgent need for electoral reforms which we believe must be prioritised as a foremost legislative focus before the next governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.”

The group also called on lawmakers to aggregate the general view of stakeholders including civil society organisations, political parties and international partners.