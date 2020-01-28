Immigration Apprehends Six Traffickers, Victims At Seme Border

Comptroller of Immigration Service, Mr Joshua Ajisafe, in charge of Seme Control Post, led the arrest of the traffickers and their victims after intensive investigation, which confirmed the status of their travels.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

Nigeria Immigration officers

Officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Seme Border have arrested six human traffickers and their victims.

The NIS stated that confessional statement supplied by the victims indicated that they were being trafficked for prostitution, but were deceived by their traffickers with job provision.

Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Sunday James, in a statement said that Comptroller of Immigration Service, Mr Joshua Ajisafe, in charge of Seme Control Post, led the arrest of the traffickers and their victims after intensive investigation, which confirmed the status of their travels.

James decried that human trafficking illicit business had been on the rise under various guise in Nigeria, but noted that they had always been discovered by officials through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports.

He added that the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, cautioned parents to keep eyes on their children especially teenagers whom he said were prone to fall victim to deceitful acts.

He noted that some of the traffickers are close family members, friends and even sources on the Internet that connect them to such criminal elements.

He advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling to prevent their wards from becoming victims of trafficking.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Kenya Coronavirus Spreads To Africa As Kenyan Authorities Quarantine Patient At Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 30 Dead
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Arik Air Tops Airlines In Flight Delays, British Airways Leads In Missing Luggage
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Ready For Re-opening, FAAN Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda Does Not Need To Die By Promise Eze
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Currently Attacking Plateau Community, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Northerners: Inept, Least Qualified To Govern Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Memo To President Buhari On Service Chiefs By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman, Son Bag 12 Years Imprisonment Over $82,570 Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Fixes February 12 To Hear Suit Against Buhari's Daughter, MTN, DSS Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Kenya Coronavirus Spreads To Africa As Kenyan Authorities Quarantine Patient At Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Plateau Governor, Lalong, Orders Arrest Of Fulani Leaders In Volatile Parts Of State After Killing Of Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad