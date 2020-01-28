Immigration Apprehends Six Traffickers, Victims At Seme Border

Nigeria Immigration officers

Officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Seme Border have arrested six human traffickers and their victims.

The NIS stated that confessional statement supplied by the victims indicated that they were being trafficked for prostitution, but were deceived by their traffickers with job provision.

Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Sunday James, in a statement said that Comptroller of Immigration Service, Mr Joshua Ajisafe, in charge of Seme Control Post, led the arrest of the traffickers and their victims after intensive investigation, which confirmed the status of their travels.

James decried that human trafficking illicit business had been on the rise under various guise in Nigeria, but noted that they had always been discovered by officials through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports.

He added that the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, cautioned parents to keep eyes on their children especially teenagers whom he said were prone to fall victim to deceitful acts.

He noted that some of the traffickers are close family members, friends and even sources on the Internet that connect them to such criminal elements.

He advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling to prevent their wards from becoming victims of trafficking.