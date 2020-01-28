Plateau Governor, Lalong, Orders Arrest Of Fulani Leaders In Volatile Parts Of State After Killing Of Residents

The directive followed the killing of more than 16 persons in Ruboi community under Bokkos Local Government Area by suspected Fulani herders on Monday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has ordered the immediate arrest of all Fulani community leaders in troubled areas of the state.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how herdsmen invaded an attacked Ruboi community, burning houses and killing several persons including a pregnant woman.

Reacting to the tragic incident on Tuesday at an emergency meeting of community leaders and stakeholders in the state, Lalong said, “I have changed, it is no longer business as usual, people cannot continue to die and we do nothing about it.

“Arrest all Ardos-Fulani leaders, community heads until they produce the killers.

“All community leaders should be in cell. Arrest them now, nobody is above the law. If they don’t produce the killers, keep them in cell. Nobody has immunity except me and the deputy governor.”

