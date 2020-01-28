Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

 

An official of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to Ndubuisi Emenike, a politician in Imo State, has accidentally shot his boss dead. 

Emenike was the senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance during the 2019 election and was vying to replace Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who won election to represent Okigwe zone but died six months after inauguration when the incident happened.

Reports had it that Emenike attended a function in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and was about to leave when his security aide mistakenly shot him.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where doctors battled in vain to save his life.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwum, confirmed the shooting but didn't give much details.

