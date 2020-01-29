Afenifere Opposes Plan To Place ‘Operation Amotekun’ Under New Police Scheme

Spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the regional security outfit, which had been widely accepted, should be allowed to have its own independence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has rejected the position of the Nigerian Government to include ‘Operation Amotekun’ under its community policing strategy and have it function as mere informants for the police. 

The group, after a meeting held in Akure, Ondo State, said that Amotekun, which was an initiative of South-West governors, had come to stay and should be supported.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier directed police formations in different states to commence the recruitment of special constables nationwide preparatory to the implementation of its community policing scheme.

Spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the regional security outfit, which had been widely accepted, should be allowed to have its own independence. 

He said, “We rejected any attempt to subsume Amotekun under any community policing scheme of the Federal Government to be mere informants to the police. 

“Amotekun should be independent in carrying out the security of residents of South-West with defined operational cooperation with the police but not function as its subordinate.

“While Amotekun has now come to stay, there must be no let or hindrance in the pursuit of a federal state so we can revert to the multi-level policing status of Nigeria of the past.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Presidency Attacks Senator Abaribe Over Calls For Buhari's Resignation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Vows To Deal With Oshiomhole If He ‘Disturbs’ Party Faithful In State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi, Advocates For State Police Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Presidency Attacks Senator Abaribe Over Calls For Buhari's Resignation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Vows To Deal With Oshiomhole If He ‘Disturbs’ Party Faithful In State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda: The World Has Moved On From Death Penalty By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi, Advocates For State Police Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News NYSC Members Monthly Allowance Increased To N33,000
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Nigerian Police Tortured, Killed Rivers Auto Repairer, Chima Ikwunado, After Extorting Him, Illegally Detained Four Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Danger Of A Single Story By Promise Eze
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct NAHCO Chairman's Mother In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Cross River Governor For Lying About Agba Jalingo On National TV, Demands Journalist's Immediate Release
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad