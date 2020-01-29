AMCON Boss, Edward Adamu, Who Helped CBN Governor Cover Up Missing N500bn Disgraced In Court While Testifying Against Alleged Whistleblower, George Uboh

Chairman of Asset Management Company of Nigeria, Edward Adamu, has been ridiculed in court over his inability to defend his employment at the Central Bank of Nigeria where he served as a deputy governor and also over the inconsistency of facts he provided during cross examination.

In May 2019, SaharaReporters exclusively reported how governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, aided by Adamu, tried to cover up N500bn stolen from the bank and used for a deal in Dubai which went awry.

The apex bank in a statement acknowledged the authenticity of the leaked tapes.

No investigation had been launched by the Nigerian Government into the matter since that period.

Adamu on Monday appeared in court as a prosecution witness against one George Uboh, Chairman of George Uboh Whistleblowers Network.

Uboh had written the CBN to call for an investigation into allegations that $2.5bn and N500bn were missing from the bank.

Uboh was arrested and detained on the orders of the CBN governor on allegations of defamation.

Under cross-examination, Adamu said that he was aware that Uboh wrote the apex bank and alleged theft of $2.5bn and N500bn respectively.

He said after the SaharaReporters’ story an internal audit was launched within the CBN to determine if monies where missing.

When questioned on if George Uboh was the author of the SaharaReporters’ story, which he is facing prosecution for, Adamu said, "I do not know."

Adamu further distanced himself when queried on if he was a member of the committee that investigated the missing monies by simply saying "no".

The defence counsel, Mr Idimodu, further probed if he had seen the report from the investigation and if he was willing to produce it in court to which Adamu kept quiet.