Coronavirus: Nigerian Lawmakers Call For Urgent Measures Over Outbreak

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have called on all relevant agencies of government to as a matter national health emergency put necessary measures in place to mitigate any possible outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging countries in South-East Asia.

The lawmakers during plenary session resolved and directed the Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and other relevant agencies to set up screening centres and teams in case of an outbreak.

As at Wednesday, there were 6,061 confirmed cases of the virus in mainland China, including 132 deaths, according to Chinese officials.

The number of cases grew by around 1,500 from Tuesday – more than 30 per cent increase.