JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct NAHCO Chairman's Mother In Ondo

Madam Alice Fadeni was kidnapped on Tuesday evening at her residence in Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020


Suspected gunmen have abducted the mother of a popular businessman and  Chairman of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, Mr Sehinde Fadeni, in Ondo State. 

Madam Alice Fadeni was kidnapped on Tuesday evening at her residence in Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the hoodlums numbering about four stormed the town around 5:30pm before seizing Madam Fadeni at her home.

A source, who confirmed the abduction, told our correspondent that the woman was driven out her compound in a Sienna vehicle. 

According to the source, the whereabouts of Mrs Fadeni was not yet known as the case had already been reported to the police.

"She was kidnapped yesterday (Tuesday) evening at her house and we have reported the case to the police immediately but we still don't know her locations," the source said. 

Also, Mr Nicholas Tofowomo, lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial discrict at the National Assembly, confirmed the abduction, describing it as "evil".

He said, "We urge security agencies to secure her unconditional release and bring the perpetrators to book."

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the abduction to SaharaReporters on Wednesday when contacted. 

He said the police had already begun investigation into the case and would ensure the aged woman was rescued alive. 
 

