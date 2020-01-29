Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun

Prof. Sidi Osho

A former Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof Afolabi Soyode, who was allegedly suspended for financial misconduct while heading the institution, is among top personalities that recommended the appointment of Prof Sidi Osho as Commissioner for Education in Ogun State.

Osho was sacked while working as a lecturer at OOU by the institution’s management after being involved in some misconduct.

The Ogun State House of Assembly had delayed confirming her nomination by Governor Dapo Abiodun following the discovery that she was shamefully sacked from OOU.

But despite the revelation, the state government went ahead to appoint her as head of education ministry.

According to Osho’s dismissal letter dated April 18, 2016 with reference number OOU/ACA/P.1200/237, the Governing Council of OOU said that the Staff Professional Ethics and Discipline Committee headed by Prof Balogun Imam at the time submitted a report through the Appointment and Promotion Committee that found her guilty of gross misconduct and thus recommended her dismissal.

The Governing Council followed the recommendation and sacked her from the service of the institution.

Osho was said to have appealed to have her dismissal by the university commuted to retirement or withdrawal from service in other to keep her latest appointment as Commissioner for Education in Ogun State.

In another attempt to salvage the new position, Soyode who was allegedly suspended by the same university for financial mismanagement, wrote a glowing recommendation for Osho, attesting to her good nature and character.

In the recommendation, Soyode said that recent criticisms against her were lies and that they were fabricated to push her out of the institution.

According to a reliable university source, Soyode was suspended when Biyi Afonja, a professor of Statistics, was pro-chancellor of the institution.

When contacted over the matter, Prof Afonja declined to comment but did not dispel the incident.

Instead, he referred our correspondent to his book titled ‘I Smell Rat: a Pro-Chancellor’s Adventure in the University”.

When SaharaReporters reached out to Soyode over the matter, he denied ever being suspended for financial misconduct.

However, further findings by our correspondent revealed that Soyode’s problem began after the school’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities sent a petition to the management on his shady financial dealings, thereby exposing him.

After his suspension, Prof O Osilesi was appointed as Vice Chancellor of OOU in acting capacity.

Recall that on January 21, 2020, SaharaReporters had reported how Governor Abiodun appointed Adeleye Adewale Adebiyi and Joseph Odemuyiwa with questionable past as advisers in his government.

Despite being sued for certificate forgery and perjury by Remo North residents in the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Adebiyi was still appointed by the state governor as one of his 18 advisers.

Odemuyiwa on his part in fact confirmed SaharaReporters’ story accusing him of certificate forgery.

The respected online news medium had published a story exposing how Odemuyiwa forged a letter of promotion to become associate professor when he left Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, to Kwara State University.

Apart from being sent packing from KWASU, the Ogun governor appointee was asked to refund all payment made to him upon his sack from the university.

Giving his own side of the story, Odemuyiwa accepted that his appointment did not pass through the normal process.

Governor Abiodun had on January 16, 2020, ordered all political appointees to produce their certificates and curriculum vitae after Osho’s story was published by SaharaReporters.

Since the order, the state government had kept mute on further findings as officials contacted refused to speak on the matter.