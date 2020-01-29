Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have called on the country’s service chiefs to resign over their failure to curb insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers speaking during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack them.

This move, according to a report by PUNCH, followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, as a result of rising attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on communities in the North-East.

Lawmaker representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha, called for the resignation and sacking in the additional prayers he made on the motion.