Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi, Advocates For State Police Over Rising Insecurity

She said, “If we really want to tackle our insecurity correctly, we should look at state police."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

 

Former First Lady of Lagos State and lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for the establishment of state police as a way of tackling the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Tinubu made the call during plenary on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

She said, “If we really want to tackle our insecurity correctly, we should look at state police. I believe in you – Senate President – to do it this time. 

“I have seen what insecurity has meted out to Nigerians and the vulnerable group in particular women and children.

“State policing: if we want to go there, we should allow states that are ready.”

SaharaReporters, New York

