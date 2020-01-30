Again, PDP Protest Removal Of Ihedioha In Imo

Members of the party had a few days ago stormed the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to protest the removal of Ihedioha.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2020

 

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State have embarked on another protest to continue to express their dissatisfaction at the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

At the protest on Thursday, the protesters stormed the state capital, urging the Supreme Court to reverse the judgment.  See Also Politics BREAKING: PDP Members Protest At Supreme Court Over Imo Election Verdict 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Addressing journalists at the protest scene, former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Uche Onyeagucha, posited that the apex court had brought shame to the judicial system of the country through the ruling.

He said, “The justices of the Supreme Court brought shame to themselves; they brought shame to the judiciary in Nigeria and they brought shame to the people of Nigeria. Wherever they are now, they are ashamed of themselves.

“But, we’re giving them the opportunity by this rally to clean themselves. They have to go back and reverse themselves.

“They have to bring back justice to the people of Imo State who actually voted for Emeka Ihedioha during the 2019 election.”  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

