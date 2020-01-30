BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Troops In Borno

Troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State are currently under attack in Damasak area of the state.

Sources, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said there is heavy gunfight currently ongoing.

The area was attacked on Thursday, sources said.

“Pray for our troops in Damasak. They are presently under attack by Boko Haram.

“An attack was repelled yesterday in the same location only for Boko Haram to relaunch attack this evening. We pray our troops stand this one," one of the sources said.

Increased attack by insurgents have been recorded in the area in recent times.

The electric company serving Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, said that Boko Haram attacks on transmission lines had cut off the state from the national grid.