BREAKING: Shehu Sani Reunites With Family After Perfecting Bail Condition

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has reunited with his family in Abuja after perfecting his bail condition on Thursday evening, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The lawmaker, who spoke with SaharaReporters shortly after his release, said he was grateful to Nigerians for their support and prayers while in detention.

Sani was admitted to bail on Monday by Justice Inyan Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the sum of N10m with one surety, who must have a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

He was also asked to deposit his international passport with the court registrar.

Sani was alleged to have demanded $20,000 from a car dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda to shield him from EFCC investigation.

Sani had on December 31, 2019 honoured the invitation of EFCC over the allegations and was detained since that period.

He was charged on a two-count charge bordering on advanced free fraud and bribery with the intention to bribe the EFCC Chairman.

He pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

