BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Wolf Mess when Peter's car refused to start and then he removed that of a generator around to start his car and returned it immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2020


Soldiers of 7 Division of Nigerian Army  attached to Wolf Officer Mess, GRA, Maiduguri, Borno State, have beaten and killed a young man, Opowgu Peter, after falsely accusing him of stealing generator battery.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Wolf Mess when Peter's car refused to start and then he removed that of a generator around to start his car and returned it immediately.

Peter was however, accused of stealing the battery by the military men.  

He was brutalized and left for the dead.

The victim eventually died on Wednesday morning at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Three soldiers are said to have been arrested over the incident.
 

