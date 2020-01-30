Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in the country.

The meeting is coming barely 24-hours after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe called for the resignation of Buhari over rising insecurity in the country.

But firing back at the lawmaker, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said there was no basis for Buhari to resign.

“Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an armchair critic, known for making stray comments,” Shehu said.

Present at the meeting holding at the State House in Abuja are Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Others are Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).