BuhariResign: Nigerians Call For President Buhari's Resignation, Sacking Of Security Chiefs

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to secure the lives and properties of citizens.

They are also calling for the sack of all security chiefs in the country.

The outrage was sparked by increased Boko Haram activities from December 24, 2019, that has seen to the killing of at least 76 persons.

On Wednesday, federal lawmaker, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribibe, called on Buhari to resign for failing to protect Nigerians.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday to pour out their feelings on the matter, Nigerians urged Buhari to cover his face in shame and resign.

@YoungOtutu in a tweet, said insecurity, unemployment among other factors were reasons President Buhari should step down.

Lest we forget:



Buhari's admin has recorded an All time high level of inflation, nepotism, insecurity, Min. wage reduction & increase in no of unemployed.



Yet the, Garba Shehu thinks Senator Abaribe's call for #BuhariResign is foolish.



May we never be blinded by self interest. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) January 30, 2020

I expect Buhari and APC to go after Sen Abaribe for giving us valid reasons the president should resign...



However it only makes sense for this #BuhariResign campaign to trend because this is definitely not the Nigeria of our dreams. Worsening insecurity, poverty etc ! — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) January 30, 2020

@GemmaOkpe hailed Abaribe's call and asked Nigerians to hold the Presidency accountable.

We need more people like Senator Alaribe in this country.

He used the government's words against them.

This government said if they didn't perform we should stone them.. That is what we should do!!! #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/w420Q57MFF — Gemmað (@GemmaOkpe) January 30, 2020

Buhari is not in charge,it's obvious,even his wife Aisha when things don't go in her favor has reinstated this over&over again



Buhari never speak to Nigerians,it's always a reported speech



The cabals would not allow him talk bcos they know it would be a disaster#BuhariResign — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 30, 2020