#BuhariResign: Nigerians Call For President Buhari's Resignation, Sacking Of Security Chiefs

The outrage was sparked by increased Boko Haram activities from December 24, 2019, that has seen to the killing of at least 76 persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2020

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to secure the lives and properties of citizens. 

They are also calling for the sack of all security chiefs in the country.

On Wednesday, federal lawmaker, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribibe, called on Buhari to resign for failing to protect Nigerians. 

Taking to Twitter on Thursday to pour out their feelings on the matter, Nigerians urged Buhari to cover his face in shame and resign. 

@YoungOtutu in a tweet, said insecurity, unemployment among other factors were reasons President Buhari should step down.

@GemmaOkpe hailed Abaribe's call and asked Nigerians to hold the Presidency accountable. 

