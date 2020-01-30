FRSC Officers Allegedly Burgle Samsung Store In Akwa Ibom

The officers identified as Abochi John, Maxwell Odey and Juliet Enakireru, were arraigned alongside one Anietie Udoh before an Akwa Ibom State High Court, Itu Division.

by saharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2020

 

Three officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been arraigned before the court for alleged involvement in the burgling of a shop.

The officers identified as Abochi John, Maxwell Odey and Juliet Enakireru, were arraigned alongside one Anietie Udoh before an Akwa Ibom State High Court, Itu Division. 

They allegedly bulged a Samsung Exclusive Store at No. 158 Oron Road, Uyo, sometime in 2016.

Phones and other items were carted away and four of the phones were traced to the FRSC officers through tracking devices.

The case had been with the police for about four years, forcing the Department of Public Prosecutions in the state to take over and charge the suspects.

During the hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Okon Okpo, sought an amendment to the charge.

He argued that the state had the liberty to amend the charge as many times as possible whenever it noticed any deficiency, PUNCH reported.

“The state has the liberty to amend the charge at any time if it discovers any deficiency and bring in whatever it wants to bring in. The law says you can do it as many times as possible. That is what we are doing today in court,” Okpo stated.

The presiding judge, Justice Ntong F. Ntong, adjourned the matter until February 24, 2020, for further mention and hearing.

