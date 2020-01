There is currently panic at a section of Ketu, a suburb in Lagos after fire gutted a building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as residents of the building scampered for safety.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service are yet to get to the location as at the time of filing this report.

“Please we need serious help. Houses are at risk as the fire is spreading towards other houses,” an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.