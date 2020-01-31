Abductors Release Three Of Four Kidnapped Kaduna Seminarians

The gunmen had stormed the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kakau in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped four seminary students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2020

Three of the four Catholic seminarians kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna State have been released.

The gunmen had stormed the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kakau in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped four seminary students.

Announcing the release of the students, Registrar of the school, Reverend Father Joel Usman, said three were released while one was still with the kidnappers.

Reverend Father Joel in a statement, urged Nigerians to keep praying for the release of the remaining seminarian.

He said, "With joy we announce the safe release of three of our Seminarians by their captors.

"One is still missing. We thank you our brothers and sisters for your prayers in our travails.

"Kindly continue to pray for the remaining one and all those still in the hands of kidnappers."

Their release was confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Three Sea Robbers Arrested In Ondo, 33 Others Declared Wanted
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Abduct District Head, Son In Zamfara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Communications Commission Staff Arraigned For Impersonating Senate President
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
A Journalist's Diary: How Abuja Police Frustrated My Efforts To Get Extract For Stolen Properties
CRIME A Journalist's Diary: How Abuja Police Frustrated My Efforts To Get Extract For Stolen Properties
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel US Embassy Refutes Denying Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Won’t Resign Until He Islamise Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Despite Calibration Of Lagos Airport, Virgin Atlantic Diverts Flight To Accra
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Returns To Social Media, Thanks Nigerians For Support
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Impounds Pangolin Scales, Arrests 20 Suspects In Adamawa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad