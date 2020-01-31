Abductors Release Three Of Four Kidnapped Kaduna Seminarians

Three of the four Catholic seminarians kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna State have been released.

The gunmen had stormed the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kakau in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped four seminary students.

Announcing the release of the students, Registrar of the school, Reverend Father Joel Usman, said three were released while one was still with the kidnappers.

Reverend Father Joel in a statement, urged Nigerians to keep praying for the release of the remaining seminarian.

He said, "With joy we announce the safe release of three of our Seminarians by their captors.

"One is still missing. We thank you our brothers and sisters for your prayers in our travails.

"Kindly continue to pray for the remaining one and all those still in the hands of kidnappers."

Their release was confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command.