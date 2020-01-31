BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case

Officials working at the Aso Villa on Friday declined to receive court processes on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, from Bailiff of the Federal High Court.

SaharaReporters had reported how Anthony Okolie, a young businessman, who lawfully purchased an MTN SIM card was illegally arrested and detained by the Department of State Services for 10 weeks because the SIM was once used by Hanan.

Okolie, whose arrest and detention at the DSS facility was masterminded by Hanan, had since dragged the DSS, MTN and the young lady before the Federal High Court in suit number: FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020 demanding N500m compensation and public apology for the violation of his human rights.

Okolie's lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyer's Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, made the disclosure today.

He said, “Aso Villa officials have declined to accept court processes on behalf of Hanan Buhari today.

“They told the court Bailiff that they are working for the President and not the President's daughter.

“We are not surprised by this loser antics, but it is an inglorious display of inconsistency that the same Hanan Buhari who misused presidential privileges to fly a Presidential jet, now finds it hard to accept court processes at the villa.

“We shall apply to court for substituted service. Whichever way, she must come before the court to answer her case.”

The matter comes up on February 12 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State.