BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case

The phone call to Okolie's lawyer came amidst media backlash on the Presidency and President Buhari's family for showing disdain for legal processes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2020



Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, has called Anthony Okolie's lawyer, Mr Tope Akinyode, stating that Hanan Buahri was prepared to accept court processes earlier refused at the Aso Villa by Presidency officials. 

The phone call to Okolie's lawyer came amidst media backlash on the Presidency and President Buhari's family for showing disdain for legal processes. 

Garba Sheu said, "She now has a lawyer and is ready to collect the court process and sign undertaking to collect it. 

"I'll forward your number to her lawyer."  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Shortly afterwards, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN), called Okolie's lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Tope Akinyode.

Making the same statement as Garba, Malami said, "I'll make arrangement for a lawyer to receive the processes from you. I'll send the lawyer's number to you and he'll make an undertaking." 

M. E Sheriff, lawyer to Hanan, thereafter called Okolie's lawyer as well.

Sheriff said that he will make undertaking that he'll receive the processes on behalf of Hanan and that she will also make an undertaking to the lawyer to accept the documents on her behalf. 

The drastic u-turn by the Presidency to provide legal representation for Hanan forms an historic precedent of rare court cases against Nigeria's President family.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Returns To Social Media, Thanks Nigerians For Support
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel US Embassy Refutes Denying Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Won’t Resign Until He Islamise Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Despite Calibration Of Lagos Airport, Virgin Atlantic Diverts Flight To Accra
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Returns To Social Media, Thanks Nigerians For Support
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Impounds Pangolin Scales, Arrests 20 Suspects In Adamawa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria, 12 Other Countries Listed By WHO As Top-risk African States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad