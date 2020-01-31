BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case





Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, has called Anthony Okolie's lawyer, Mr Tope Akinyode, stating that Hanan Buahri was prepared to accept court processes earlier refused at the Aso Villa by Presidency officials.

The phone call to Okolie's lawyer came amidst media backlash on the Presidency and President Buhari's family for showing disdain for legal processes.

Garba Sheu said, "She now has a lawyer and is ready to collect the court process and sign undertaking to collect it.

"I'll forward your number to her lawyer." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case

Shortly afterwards, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN), called Okolie's lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Tope Akinyode.

Making the same statement as Garba, Malami said, "I'll make arrangement for a lawyer to receive the processes from you. I'll send the lawyer's number to you and he'll make an undertaking."

M. E Sheriff, lawyer to Hanan, thereafter called Okolie's lawyer as well.

Sheriff said that he will make undertaking that he'll receive the processes on behalf of Hanan and that she will also make an undertaking to the lawyer to accept the documents on her behalf.



The drastic u-turn by the Presidency to provide legal representation for Hanan forms an historic precedent of rare court cases against Nigeria's President family.