BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus

The number of people affected by the Coronavirus in the United States of America has risen to seven.

US health officials also said that a person from Illinois infected with the Coronavirus in China has transmitted the virus to her spouse, marking the first known instance of person-to-person spread of the virus in the US.

“Our assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low,” CDC Director, Robert Redfield, maintained.

As of Thursday, health officials have recorded more than 8,200 infections of the new virus, with the figure set to be increasing.

The US has declared the virus a case of national emergency in the country.