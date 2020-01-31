Expert Urges Nigerian Government To Stop Taxing SMEs

Chief Executive Officer of ConnectNigeria.com, Emeka Okafor, has called on the Nigerian Government to stop the collection of tax from Short and Medium Enterprises in the country.

He also asked the government to relax policies for start ups to help businesses develop.

Okafor made this call while addressing journalists ahead of the 8th edition of Connect Nigeria Business fair scheduled for March 6 and 7 2020.

He pointed out the challenges hindering the growth of start-ups to include lack of information and taxes.

He said, “It almost seems as if we in Nigeria are working harder than we ought to in getting to where our counterparts are all over the world.

“I believe that start-ups for instance should not pay taxes for the first five years they are in business, they should just focus on the growth of the business.

“I think there are too many policies trying to regulate businesses and it is stiffing growth.

“What we are asking the government to do is to relax policies for start-ups and allow people who have invested in hubs to reap the benefits."