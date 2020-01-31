Nigeria Customs Impounds Pangolin Scales, Arrests 20 Suspects In Adamawa



The Nigeria Customs Service has impounded pangolin scales smuggled into the country among other contraband seizures.

The Comptroller, Adamawa/Taraba Area Command, Kamardeen Olumoh, gave the breakdown of the seizure on Friday in Yola.

The command has also arrested 20 suspects in connection with the elicit trade across the Nigerian/Cameroon border.

He said, "A total of 74 seizures were made with the arrest of 20 suspects.

"The seizures include pangolin scales, foreign rice, 33,400 liters of petroleum products."

Kamardeen further revealed that the escalating insurgency, coupled with communal clashes have hampered the command's operations.

He however, said notwithstanding challenges, the command exceeded its revenue target of N148.6m in 2019.

He said, "The command, though an enforcement area, generated N161.9m, realising an increase of N13.2m or 8.9 per cent, over the given target of N148.6m.

"This achievement is not devoid of challenges which include but not limited to security challenges caused by insurgency and communal clashes in some parts of the command."

