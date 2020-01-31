Nigeria Customs Impounds Pangolin Scales, Arrests 20 Suspects In Adamawa

Kamardeen further revealed that the escalating insurgency, coupled with communal clashes have hampered the command's operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2020


The Nigeria Customs Service has impounded pangolin scales smuggled into the country among other contraband seizures.

The Comptroller, Adamawa/Taraba Area Command, Kamardeen Olumoh, gave the breakdown of the seizure on Friday in Yola. 

The command has also arrested 20 suspects in connection with the elicit trade across the Nigerian/Cameroon border.

He said, "A total of 74 seizures were made with the arrest of 20 suspects.

"The seizures include pangolin scales,  foreign rice, 33,400 liters of petroleum products."

Kamardeen further revealed that the escalating insurgency, coupled with communal clashes have hampered the command's operations.

He however, said notwithstanding challenges, the command exceeded its revenue target of N148.6m in 2019.

He said, "The command, though an enforcement area, generated N161.9m, realising an increase of N13.2m or 8.9 per cent, over the given target of N148.6m.

"This achievement is not devoid of challenges which include but not limited to security challenges caused by insurgency and communal clashes in some parts of the command."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption NABTEB Boss, Prof Isiugo-Abanihe, Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption NABTEB Boss, Prof Isiugo-Abanihe, Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News HAPPENING NOW: Panic As Fire Guts Building In Lagos Community
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Again, PDP Protest Removal Of Ihedioha In Imo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Reunites With Family After Perfecting Bail Condition
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Thugs Attack LASEMA Officials After Extinguishing Ketu Fire
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Attacks Senator Abaribe Over Calls For Buhari's Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Senate Probes NNPC Over $396m Spent On Refineries' Maintenance
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad