Nigerian Embassy In China Still Has Jonathan As President On Its Website Almost Five Years After Buhari Assumed Office

The Nigerian Embassy in China, under the leadership of Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda, still has former President Goodluck Jonathan on its website as Nigerian President.

This is in spite of the fact that Muhammadu Buhari replaced Jonathan as President since May 29, 2015.

The website contains no information or advisory for Nigerians on the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging parts of China, a report by Daily Post said.

The deadly virus, which has hit over 10 countries, has claimed dozens of lives.

Jonathan’s picture can be found on the website under “About Us” (section https://beijing.ngembassy.org/?lang=en&&page=aboutus).

Also, Aminu Wali is on the website's homepage (https://beijing.ngembassy.org/) as Minister of Foreign Affairs, ‘dethroning’ the incumbent Geoffrey Onyeama, who has been in office for over four years.

On Thursday, Buhari and Jonathan met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes, has not been made public.