Shehu Sani Returns To Social Media, Thanks Nigerians For Support

A former senator, Shehu Sani, is back on the social media after a month away in the detention center of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sani also thanked Nigerians for supporting him during his detention and trial.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly was arrested by the anti-graft agency for allegedly collecting $24,000 from the Chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda to bribe Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Shehu Sani N10m Bail

He was released on Thursday evening after meeting the bail conditions of N10m and one surety, who must own a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

"With gratitude to the Almighty and appreciation to all those who expressed concern, solidarity, support and prayers during my thirty days in the fascist’s gulag," he tweeted.