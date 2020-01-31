United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa

The United States Embassy in Lagos has denied renowned preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo, of Living Faith Church Worldwide visa in what appears to be an escalation of President Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.

A report in ThisDay also said Kris Asimonye, wife of popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma (Bovi), was also denied visa on Thursday even though the comedian’s application was approved.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has been hard on Nigerians seeking visas.

A report by THEWILL stated that Nigerians with valid United States visas have been receiving emails from the embassy notifying them that their visas had been revoked without any explanations.

Two senior bank executives affected confirmed the development to THEWILL.

It was however, unclear why Oyedepo’s visa application was denied as the embassy usually does not reveal such information to a third party.

The newspaper said its source did not give any other reason except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

President Donald Trump last week confirmed his intention to expand the travel ban he imposed on at least five countries when he took office.

Nigeria, being one of the countries where nationals apply massively for US visa, is touted to be on that list.