United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has been hard on Nigerians seeking visas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2020

The United States Embassy in Lagos has denied renowned preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo, of Living Faith Church Worldwide visa in what appears to be an escalation of President Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.

A report in ThisDay also said Kris Asimonye, wife of popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma (Bovi), was also denied visa on Thursday even though the comedian’s application was approved.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has been hard on Nigerians seeking visas. 

A report by THEWILL stated that Nigerians with valid United States visas have been receiving emails from the embassy notifying them that their visas had been revoked without any explanations. 

Two senior bank executives affected confirmed the development to THEWILL.

It was however, unclear why Oyedepo’s visa application was denied as the embassy usually does not reveal such information to a third party.

The newspaper said its source did not give any other reason except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

President Donald Trump last week confirmed his intention to expand the travel ban he imposed on at least five countries when he took office. 

Nigeria, being one of the countries where nationals apply massively for US visa, is touted to be on that list.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Kenya Coronavirus Spreads To Africa As Kenyan Authorities Quarantine Patient At Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Nigeria Customs Suspends Fuel Supply To Filling Stations Near All Borders
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Travel Ibadan Benz Driver Kills FRSC Officer, One Other
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Politics CACOL Wants Buhari Regime To Give Free Fuel Vouchers Not Impose Tolls
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NABTEB Boss, Prof Isiugo-Abanihe, Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Beat, Kill Man After Accusing Him Of Stealing Car Battery
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News HAPPENING NOW: Panic As Fire Guts Building In Lagos Community
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Reunites With Family After Perfecting Bail Condition
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Again, PDP Protest Removal Of Ihedioha In Imo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Troops In Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Customs Impounds Pangolin Scales, Arrests 20 Suspects In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Thugs Attack LASEMA Officials After Extinguishing Ketu Fire
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad