Agba Jalingo Loses Younger Brother

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Philip Agbebia Agba Cross River Watch

 

Philip, sibling of Agba Jalingo, a Nigerian journalist facing charges of terrorism and cybercrime, has died at the age of 34.

It was gathered that Philip has been down with sickness at the hospital for a while.  

Jalingo, Publisher of Cross River Watch, who spoke from prison custody, said the death of his brother would be a constant reminder of “this trying period”.

He said, “God knows why it happened while I am in prison. Maybe, it will be a constant reminder to me of this trying period.

“I prayed that God's should  not allow me see the corpse of my younger one.

“It is the will of God and God bless Ayade for allowing me not to see the corpse of my younger brother."

Philips' death was announced by CrossRiverWatch in a statement on Saturday and signed by the News Editor, Jonathan Ugbal. 

Meanwhile, Jalingo currently remanded at the Calabar Custodial Center where he has spent 129 days on the orders of the Federal High Court Calabar after spending 34 days in police custody will not be able to attend.

He was arrested following an article he wrote demanding the whereabouts of the NGN500m approved and released by the Cross River State Government for the floating of the Cross River Microfinance bank.

SaharaReporters, New York

