BREAKING: Boko Haram Attack Borno Town, Residents In Distress



Suspected Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Askira town under Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

A local named Mohammed Askira, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Saturday night, said, "My town is currently under attack by Boko Haram Terrorists, please help us."

A traditional ruler Fenny Fwa, confirmed the attack on his Facebook page, saying, "My good friend Mohammed Askira has just reported that his town, Askira, is under Boko Haram attack.

"The blood of innocent people have littered the surface of Nigeria."

