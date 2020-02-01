BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead

The students were abducted from their hostel by gunmen dressed in military uniforms on January 9, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

The slain seminarian, Nnadi Michael


One of the four abducted Kaduna seminarian, Nnadi Michael, has been found dead.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday night issued by Registrar, Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Dr. Joel Usman.

SaharaReporters had reported the release of three other abductees of the seminary earlier in the week.

The statement reads, "This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted seminarian has been found dead.

"Thank you very much for your prayerful support. 

"Let us keep praying for Nigeria."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

