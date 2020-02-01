BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead

The slain seminarian, Nnadi Michael



One of the four abducted Kaduna seminarian, Nnadi Michael, has been found dead.

The students were abducted from their hostel by gunmen dressed in military uniforms on January 9, 2020.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday night issued by Registrar, Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Dr. Joel Usman.

The statement reads, "This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted seminarian has been found dead.

"Thank you very much for your prayerful support.

"Let us keep praying for Nigeria."

