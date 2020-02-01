BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap NBA Vice Chairperson In Taraba

Vice Chairperson of Nigerian Bar Association in Taraba State, Zainab Kishimi, has been kidnapped.

Kishimi, who is also a senior member of the International Federation of Female Lawyers, was seized around 8:00pm on Friday from her residence behind Central Bank in Jalingo, the state capital; according to a close family friend.

He said, “Zainab Kishimi, Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jalingo Branch, was abducted from her house at about 8:00pm last night.

“It is sad and terrible that a principal state counsel with the Ministry of Justice could be so kidnapped.

“For us at NBA, it is indeed a rude shock because we thought kidnapping had been contained with the recruitment of local hunters.”