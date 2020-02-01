BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap NBA Vice Chairperson In Taraba

Kishimi, who is also a senior member of the International Federation of Female Lawyers, was seized around 8:00pm on Friday from her residence behind Central Bank in Jalingo, the state capital; according to a close family friend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

Sahara Reporters Media

Vice Chairperson of Nigerian Bar Association in Taraba State, Zainab Kishimi, has been kidnapped.

He said, “Zainab Kishimi, Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jalingo Branch, was abducted from her house at about 8:00pm last night.

“It is sad and terrible that a principal state counsel with the Ministry of Justice could be so kidnapped.

“For us at NBA, it is indeed a rude shock because we thought kidnapping had been contained with the recruitment of local hunters.”

SaharaReporters, New York

