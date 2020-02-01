BREAKING: Nigerian Government Promises To Stay Committed To US Despite Visa Ban

The Nigerian Government has said that it would continue to maintain a good relations with the United States of America despite the immigrant visa ban on the country by America.

The US had announced that it had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigeria, adding that it became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments.

In its reaction, the Nigerian Government through Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the suspension does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

Adesina added that the government had set up a committee to work with the US Government to study the updated requirement and ensure all updates are properly implemented.

He said, “Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

“Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee to be chaired by Minister of Interior to study and address the updated US requirements.

“The committee will work with the US Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”

On January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries including Nigeria.

For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of "immigrant visas" to Nigerian passport holders only.

This suspension will come into effect on February 21, 2020.